Community

Fund For Helping Historic Black Churches Gets $20 Million Donation

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A fund aimed at helping and preserving historic Black churches has received an enormous gift this week, according to NBC News.

Lilly Endowment Inc. donated $20 million to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which will go to the Preserving Black Churches Project, according to an announcement from the National Trust For Historic Preservation on Dr. Martin Luther King Day (January 17).

St. James AME Church will be getting $100,000 of this funding after it was decimated by a deadly tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky last month, reporters say. Since the church has less than 20 active members, most of whom are older, they need all the help they can get, according to Rev. Ralph Johnson.

“Historically Black churches deserve the same admiration and stewardship as the National Cathedral in Washington or New York’s Trinity Church,” he told NBC News. Johnson is the presiding elder of the church district that includes St. James AME’s congregation, reporters noted.

Historically Black churches were safe havens for Black Americans since the end of the Civil War, from schooling and spirituality to social gatherings and activism. Those with active congregations take priority, but churches used for housing or treatment programs can also get funding.

The Action Fund not only helps churches with building repairs, but it aims to help over 50 Black churches nationwide with things like asset management and recording their history, according to Brent Leggs, the executive director of the fund.

Since its founding, the Action Fund has raised over $70 million and assisted with more than 200 preservation projects across the country. Reporters say the fund calls itself “the largest-ever attempt to preserve sites linked to African American history.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web