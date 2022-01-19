Drakeo The Ruler’s Girlfriend Honors Her Late ‘Soulmate’ After Tragic Death

Photo: Getty Images

Drakeo The Ruler‘s girlfriend is breaking her silence following her partner’s sudden passing over the weekend. Noel Bianca took to social media on Sunday to honor her late beau who was stabbed to death before hitting the stage at Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival on Saturday. Bianca shared in an emotional post:

“Darrell you knew everything about me and still loved me. I will miss our drunk nights, our arguments over nothing, u singing Sam Smith to me in the car, holding my hand 24/7, massaging my feet, staring at me while I’m sleeping. This loss is unbearable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @noelbiancaa

The “Talk To Me” star’s girlfriend continued her tribute to the fallen star with another post and slew of Instagram stories, sharing:

“I will follow you anywhere you lead me. Even if the path is painful to get thru. I know you will be by my side baby. You asked me last Monday. ‘So does this mean we are soulmates.’ They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib. If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @noelbiancaa

Drakeo The Ruler — real name Darrell Caldwell — was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition following the fatal stabbing. Once Upon a Time in L.A festival organizers released a statement amid cancelling the remainder of the festival, writing:

“The Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest is ending early. All performances are now over. Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK.”

Celebs like Snoop Dogg and Drake also took to social media to give their condolences to the slain star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Well wishes to the Caldwell family.