Digital Daily

Task Force Calls For Search Warrant Overhauls After Breonna Taylor’s Death

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Kentucky task force has officially recommended the state makes changes to the way search warrants are handled, after Breonna Taylor was killed in her own home March 13, 2020 by Louisville police officers.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron established the Search Warrant Task Force, who announced their final report on Tuesday (December 21). In the report, the Task Force recommended the following new guidelines on search warrants:

  • Additional training for police officers
  • The creation of a centralized, electronic data base where the public can track the number of warrants carried out in each zip code
  • Changes to the best practices for officers to follow when executing search warrants

“From the beginning, the goal of the Task Force has been to conduct a top to bottom review of the search warrant process and to make recommendations for establishing Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and served,” Cameron –– who said the officers who killed Taylor were “justified” –– said in a statement.

“The final recommendations reflect law enforcement’s role in advancing public safety and acknowledge the personal protections guaranteed under the Constitution.”

State lawmakers, social justice advocates and organizations have called for Kentucky and other states to outlaw no-knock warrants.

A local news outlet in Chicago found a disproportionate number of botched raids that left communities harmed and the city paying out settlements –– like in the case of Anjanette Young who Chicago police officers wrongfully arrested during a botched raid.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available: 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web