Task Force Calls For Search Warrant Overhauls After Breonna Taylor’s Death

A Kentucky task force has officially recommended the state makes changes to the way search warrants are handled, after Breonna Taylor was killed in her own home March 13, 2020 by Louisville police officers.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron established the Search Warrant Task Force, who announced their final report on Tuesday (December 21). In the report, the Task Force recommended the following new guidelines on search warrants:

Additional training for police officers

The creation of a centralized, electronic data base where the public can track the number of warrants carried out in each zip code

Changes to the best practices for officers to follow when executing search warrants

“From the beginning, the goal of the Task Force has been to conduct a top to bottom review of the search warrant process and to make recommendations for establishing Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and served,” Cameron –– who said the officers who killed Taylor were “justified” –– said in a statement.

“The final recommendations reflect law enforcement’s role in advancing public safety and acknowledge the personal protections guaranteed under the Constitution.”

State lawmakers, social justice advocates and organizations have called for Kentucky and other states to outlaw no-knock warrants.

A local news outlet in Chicago found a disproportionate number of botched raids that left communities harmed and the city paying out settlements –– like in the case of Anjanette Young who Chicago police officers wrongfully arrested during a botched raid.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

