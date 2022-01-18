Juice WRLD’s Mother Speaks Out Against ‘Disrespectful’ Leaks Of Son’s Album

Photo: Getty Images

Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous album Fighting Demons debuted at the top of several music charts after it’s December 10th release. However, some of the star’s sacred, unreleased music has leaked to the public, and Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace is not here for it. In a recent interview with XXL, Wallace spoke of her disappointment at the unauthorized releases, sharing:

“I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it. Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it. It’s a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part and put out good music. He made a lot of good music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999)

Carmella also opened up about the importance of open communication between parents and children, adding:

“I was honest with him. The same way I am is the same way I was with him. I was transparent. We talked about drugs and his use. We talked about him getting help. I don’t want to glorify drugs. I just want you to see the outcome of it. The outcome of what can happen if you allow yourself to stay in that state.”

Wallace’s comments comes just days after she penned a heartfelt message to her son on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhJLq6Ql5DI?feature=oembed]

Catch “Fighting Demons” available now.