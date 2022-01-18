Entertainment

Juice WRLD’s Mother Speaks Out Against ‘Disrespectful’ Leaks Of Son’s Album

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous album Fighting Demons debuted at the top of several music charts after it’s December 10th release. However, some of the star’s sacred, unreleased music has leaked to the public, and Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace is not here for it. In a recent interview with XXL, Wallace spoke of her disappointment at the unauthorized releases, sharing:

“I understand they loved him. They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it. Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it. It’s a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part and put out good music. He made a lot of good music.” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Juice WRLD 9 9 9 (@juicewrld999)

Carmella also opened up about the importance of open communication between parents and children, adding:

“I was honest with him. The same way I am is the same way I was with him. I was transparent. We talked about drugs and his use. We talked about him getting help. I don’t want to glorify drugs. I just want you to see the outcome of it. The outcome of what can happen if you allow yourself to stay in that state.” 

Wallace’s comments comes just days after she penned a heartfelt message to her son on what would have been his 23rd birthday.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhJLq6Ql5DI?feature=oembed]

Catch “Fighting Demons” available now.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web