Ja Rule Fans Are Shook After Photo Of His Doppelganger Son Goes Viral

Ja Rule has gone viral yet again, but this time around it’s all thanks to son. Fans were shocked earlier this week after a photo of the rapper’s son made its rounds on the Internet, and the resemblance between he and his legendary father were uncanny. The photo is from Rule’s son, Jefferey Atkins Jr.’s 2019 graduation; but it recently resurfaced on the Internet, making for another great Ja Rule moment. Ja originally shared the photo two years ago, with the caption:

“Be your kids PROTECTERS be your kids PROVIDERS be your kids DISCIPLINARIANS but also be their FRIENDS”

Followers flooded the comment section, reiterating how much 21-year old Atkins resembles his dad. One follower wrote: “Ja Rule’s son looks more like Ja Rule than Ja Rule”. Another chimed in, adding: “I thought this was a Face swap for a minute.”

The viral moment comes just days after Ja revealed that he’d be getting all of his children NFT’s this year for Christmas:

“The kids are big now. I like to give them stuff that [is] more meaningful now in the financial world, and in the investment world… so I probably will give them some cool NFTs this Christmas and get them into the art world. I want to get my kids into the NFT space. I think I want to do that for them this Christmas ’cause it’s cool and different. It is an investment, stuff that they can have to watch and grow with them as they are getting older because it’s gonna be a great investment.”

Twinning ain’t easy.