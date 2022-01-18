National News

Alleged Racist Texting Group Between California Cops Exposed

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A new report reveals the offensive text messages allegedly exchanged between police officers in a Los Angeles suburb, according to The Atlantic Black Star.

Local and state attorney’s offices are investigating a dozen cops from the Torrance Police Department after multiple texts between them showed anti-Semitic jokes, threats against members of the LGBTQ+ community, photos of lynched Black men, and much more, reporters say.

Among the accused officers were Cody Weldin and Christopher Tomsic, both of whom were fired after being charged with conspiracy and vandalism for allegedly spray-painting a swastika inside a citizen’s car back in January 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Those who are still with the department are currently on unpaid leave as the investigations continue. No one has been fired nor criminally charged over the alleged texts.

These incidents have put a huge spotlight on the Torrance Police Department’s history of racially-targeted practices. In 1996, federal investigators found that “two epithetic slogans … commonly used within the department. NIT stands for ‘N*****r in Torrance,’ they said; NITAD stands for a Black person spotted in Torrance ‘after dark'” among other disturbing practices.

CNN also reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney dismissed 40 felony cases involving Torrance police officers, while the city’s attorney reportedly dismissed nearly 50 misdemeanor charges.

Newly-appointed Torrence Police Chief Jeremiah Hart said this in a statement about the controversies:

“I am committed to accountability, and I will not tolerate any form of bigotry, racism, hate, or misconduct. In partnership with [California] Attorney General [Rob] Bonta, I will ensure that needed changes are implemented to regain the public’s trust and confidence.”

You can read more about the situation here.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web