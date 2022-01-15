TikTok Star Rory Teasley Strangled To Death By Boyfriend Over Video Game

Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department

TikTok star Rory Teasley has reportedly died after his boyfriend of 10 years strangled him to death over a video game dispute.

According to police in Pontiac, Michigan, Teasley’s boyfriend, Docquen Jovo Watkins, choked the 28-year-old to death during a fight over the popular video game Overwatch. Watkins, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder, court records obtained by People show.

Teasley amassed more than 20,000 followers on the video platform, charming audiences with TikTok dances, and funny videos. In what would be his final video, Teasley joked about getting older. The video has been viewed more than 150,000 times now, with Teasley’s fans mourning the creator’s death in the comment section.

TikTok Star Rory Teasley Strangled by Boyfriend After Argument Over Video Game: Report https://t.co/3PRAueSgTE — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) January 12, 2022

Police released a statement on Teasley’s tragic death alleging Watkins called the Oakland County Police Department to his home on January 6 and told officers he and Teasley had gotten into an altercation while playing video games.

When police arrived, Watkins told them Teasley was sleeping on the couch, but the 28-year-old was unresponsive, not breathing and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable.”

Watkins is currently being held in custody without bond.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

The National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

