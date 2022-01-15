Judge Agrees To Delay Trial Of 3 Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Murder

Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota agree this week to delay the state trial of three former officers charged in the murder of George Floyd, but only if attorneys on both sides can agree on a new date.

On Monday (January 10), Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered attorneys to agree on a new trial date that’s within one year, but if they can’t come to an agreement by Sunday (January 16), the current date of March 7, 2022 will remain in place.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Keung are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter for their role in the May 25, 2020 murder of Floyd. Prosecutors and the officers’ defense attorneys in the case both sought to delay the state trial because the three face a federal civil rights trial beginning January 20.

In April 2021, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison in the state murder trial, and pleaded guilty last month to the federal civil rights violation charges.

