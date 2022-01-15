Entertainment

Dave Chappelle Opens Up About Regret He Feels Following Bob Saget’s

Dave Chappelle is dealing with the regret that comes with losing a close friend unexpectedly.

During a stand-up show Thursday night (January 13) in Los Angeles, the legendary comedian revealed that Bob Saget, who passed away on Sunday (January 9), texted him before he died, but he never responded to the text.

“Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade [Bob] to rest,” he began. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These n***as is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.”

“[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” he continued, noting that that is the lesson — to cherish your loved ones and life itself because you never know what tomorrow may bring. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. Sh*t, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”

Bob was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, mere hours after his stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville. While the 65-year-old Full House star’s cause of death is still under investigation, sources recently told TMZ, Bob was “tucked in bed” when his body was discovered around 4 pm ET.

As noted by the outlet, “the operating theory” is that Bob, who had just gotten over COVID, suffered either a stroke or a heart attack.

