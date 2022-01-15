Cardi B Says She Felt ‘Extremely Suicidal’ As She Testifies In Libel Trial

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B testified in court on Thursday during her libel case against Youtuber Tasha Kebe, revealing that she felt “extremely suicidal” after Kebe allegedly spread salacious lies about the “WAP” rapper. As Cardi took the stand on day four of the trial, she opened up about how Tasha’s “malicious” smear campaign, including rumors that the Grammy Award winning star contracted sexual diseases, caused her to develop fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines.

“I felt extremely suicidal. Only an evil person could do that ****. I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.

Earlier in the trial, which kicked off on Monday in a Georgia court, Tasha reportedly told jurors that she knowingly published lies about the rapper to generate money for her business. The lawsuit filed by Cardi in March 2019 reads:

“Kebe became obsessed with slandering and harassing [Cardi]. In the 16 months preceding the filing of this lawsuit, Kebe put out at least 38 videos regarding [the rapper].”

Cardi’s testimony comes just weeks after the rapper celebrated becoming the first female rapper to earn three diamond singles. She shared the news with her 121 million Instagram followers, writing.

“Wow I’m sooo happy! My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records. I have a solo record, a feature record and now ANOTHER record from a collab with 2 people that I look up to and love so much,@jbalvin&@badbunnypr! I remember like it was yesterday when this song went#1and now it’s Diamond. I honestly just can’t believe this is happening! I’m so proud to have two songs off my debut album go Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better on my next one. Thank you everyone that has supported and loved this record.”

Cardi’s libel trial is set to continue on Friday before adjourning until Tuesday, January 18th.