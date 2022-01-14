Entertainment

Young Dolph’s Partner Speaks Out In New Interview: ‘They Stole My Future’

Young Dolph‘s partner Mia Jaye is speaking out for the first time officially since the rapper’s sudden death. In a recent interview with ABC News Live Prime, Jaye opened up about losing her “soulmate” and managing life as a single mom following the tragic loss. Speaking with ABC anchor Linsey Davis, Jaye shared:

“It’s been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children. We felt we had a duty to them, to really protect them, to raise them, to just do so much for them, and together. Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself because that was my soulmate… We were doing things like planning our wedding… To find strength in it all is very, very difficult for me.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzK5kuSJ_Ow?feature=oembed]

Mia’s interview comes just days after the U.S. Marshal Service announced that two men have been arrested and indicted on first-degree murder charges in connection with the killing of Dolph. On Wednesday, a third suspect was charged with being an accessory to the murder. Mia and Dolph share a son and a daughter — 7-year-old Tre and 4-year-old Ari — and have been together for over a decade. When speaking about the murder, she added,

“They stole my future.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by THE MOM•E•O (@iammiajaye)

Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in hometown of Memphis in November 2021 after two armed gunmen pulled up to the bakery and jumped out of a white Mercedes, up to the shop window and opened fire.

Our thoughts and well wishes are with Jaye and the Thorton family.

