Lionel Richie To Be Honored By The Library Of Congress

Photo: Getty Images

Lionel Richie will soon be saying “Hello” to yet another award for his lasting impact in music –– this time from the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday morning (January 13) that the singer-songwriter is the 2022 winner of the prestigious Gershwin Prize for Popular Song because the his work has “entertained and inspired us –– and helped strengthen our global connections.”

“Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together. Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we have in common,” Hayden said in the announcement.

In a statement the 72-year-old said the award is “an honor of a lifetime.” “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music,” he said.

On May 17, pop start Lionel Richie will be awarded the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The prize celebrates the work of an artist whose career reflects lifetime achievement in promoting song as a vehicle of musical expression and cultural understanding. https://t.co/WIeRCMSYNS — NPR (@NPR) January 13, 2022

The “Dancing On the Ceiling” musical legend will be honored during a star-studded tribute concert in Washington D.C. in March that will eventually air nationwide on PBS on May 17.

This will mark the return of the Gershwin Prize after the pandemic prevented the award from being handed out last year.

Richie will join the ranks of other Gershwin Prize winners including Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Paul McCartney and more.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.