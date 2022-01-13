Travis Scott Hit With A New Lawsuit Over Alleged Stolen Artwork

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott is facing yet another lawsuit — unrelated to his hefty Astroworld legal case — after a French artist by the name of Black Childish claims the rapper stole his artwork. Childish, real name Mickaël Mehala, recently filed a suit against the “Sicko Mode” star in his home country of France, accusing Scott of ripping off the original artwork for his 2016 compilation project Travis La Flame.

Mehala says he designed the work in 2015 and shared it with Scott via Instagram in 2018 but never received a reply. However, he noticed the art was being used in conjunction with the release of Scott’s La Flame project.

Mehala says he registered a copyright for the art in February 2019 and has tried several times to contact Travis and his management team about the issue. After finally hearing back from one of his attorneys in the summer of 2019, Mehala claims the lawyer told him Travis was unaware of using art belonging to anyone in particular. Mehala is reportedly suing for hundreds of thousands of dollars and sole control of the artwork moving forward.

On Wednesday, Scott’s lawyer Ed McPherson, responded to the claims, calling them “baseless” and “frivoulous”. He told TMZ:

“This is clearly a frivolous and baseless filing. Anyone with access to the internet can tell you that Travis never released an album named “La Flame.” The illustration in question was fan-made, and was uploaded to streaming services by those fans, something that any user has the option of doing. Streaming services quickly removed it after they realized that certain people were trying to pass this off as a legitimate album cover. We look forward to responding to this case and obtaining a quick dismissal.”

Details on Travis Scott’s court date with Mehala are still developing, amid his billion dollar Astroworld Festival legal case.