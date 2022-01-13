Kanye West Under Investigation For Alleged Criminal Battery

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department on criminal battery allegations. According to reports, Ye got into an argument that allegedly turned physical around 3 AM on Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles near the Soho Warehouse. The DONDA rapper reportedly pushed and punched a fan after who was asking for an autograph. The case is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which could carry a maximum jail sentence of 6 months. In a video clip captured by TMZ, Ye, formally known as Kanye, can be heard shouting:

“Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?” “Cuz that’s what happened right f****** now.” The news comes in the midst of Kanye’s new, highly publicized relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Hours before the alleged incident, Ye was spotted out partying with Fox at Delilah in WeHo before driving off alone as Fox stayed at the club. The pair has been hot and heavy for months now, following the Grammy Award winning rapper’s split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Fortunately for all involved, Fox happens to be a fan of Kardashian and the entire family. As for her relationship with West, Julia shared on her Forbidden Fruits podcast:

“For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations. There are no labels. None of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”

Kanye and his team have yet to comment on the battery allegations.