National News

Tucker Carlson Uses A Deceased Michael Jackson To Mock Nancy Pelosi

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Tucker Carlson‘s latest antics left some Twitter users in shock after he used a deceased Michael Jackson to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Michael Jackson was spotted on live television over the weekend,” the Fox News anchor tweeted Monday afternoon (January 10), captioning a clip of his weekend segment.

“You may have found yourself idly flipping the TV dial. And if you flipped far enough, you could have had the shock of your life,” Carlson says in the video.

“Michael Jackson was on ‘Face The Nation.’ Let’s be clear this wasn’t video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1980s. This appeared to be a version of the international pop star that news reports claimed died of a drug OD over more than a dozen years ago. And yet despite those claims, there he was, fully, undeniably Michael Jackson talking on television.”

The clip goes on to cut to a shot of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking about the January 6 insurrection.

“See, Michael Jackson. That was him,” Carlson says, while claiming that Pelosi was spreading “lies about politics.” “Same man,” the TV personality added, while continuing to misgender Pelosi.

While fans of Carlson found the segment hilarious, many online were stunned by the news outlet’s tactics.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web