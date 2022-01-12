Tucker Carlson Uses A Deceased Michael Jackson To Mock Nancy Pelosi

Photo: Getty Images

Tucker Carlson‘s latest antics left some Twitter users in shock after he used a deceased Michael Jackson to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Michael Jackson was spotted on live television over the weekend,” the Fox News anchor tweeted Monday afternoon (January 10), captioning a clip of his weekend segment.

“You may have found yourself idly flipping the TV dial. And if you flipped far enough, you could have had the shock of your life,” Carlson says in the video.

“Michael Jackson was on ‘Face The Nation.’ Let’s be clear this wasn’t video of Michael Jackson performing his hit songs of the 1980s. This appeared to be a version of the international pop star that news reports claimed died of a drug OD over more than a dozen years ago. And yet despite those claims, there he was, fully, undeniably Michael Jackson talking on television.”

The clip goes on to cut to a shot of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talking about the January 6 insurrection.

Michael Jackson was spotted on live television over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Y9Cc3J3A89 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2022

“See, Michael Jackson. That was him,” Carlson says, while claiming that Pelosi was spreading “lies about politics.” “Same man,” the TV personality added, while continuing to misgender Pelosi.

While fans of Carlson found the segment hilarious, many online were stunned by the news outlet’s tactics.

The Fox News personality clearly couldn’t think of anything substantive to say and so insisted the House speaker was actually Michael Jackson. https://t.co/Ol2xyxB66K — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 11, 2022

Tucker Carlson cruelly mocks Nancy Pelosi’s appearance. Let’s compare: Nancy Pelosi is an 81-year-old woman who is serving her country. Tucker Carlson is a 52-year-old sexist pig who is doing untold damage to his country telling lies and spreading false conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/9YWVxFm7BE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2022

The disrespect #TuckerCarlson did to Michael Jackson was uncalled for. We get it, you & your network/followers hate Nancy Pelosi…but what does that have to do wit a classless MJ joke🤦🏾‍♀️🙄. Hope @JanetJackson, @princemjjjaxon @ParisJackson let you have it. — Felicia💕 (@Felicia7997) January 11, 2022

tucker carlson is so low down he got on tv and said nancy pelosi talking on the news was a michael jackson sighting — sivan (@agirlcalledsiv) January 11, 2022

