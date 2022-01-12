Nelly Responds To Woman Who Says She Returned His $300K, He Gave her $100

Photo: Getty Images

Things are heating up for Nelly on social media after a woman claims she returned his lost $300K in a duffle bag, and he rewarded her with just $100. A friend of the unnamed woman joked about the incident in an Instagram video, sharing:

“WE UP HERE AT THE BOWLING ALLEY, SHE FOUND NELLY BAG, IT HAD $300,000 IN IT. AND THEN WHAT SHE DO? SHE GAVE IT BACK. AND WHAT THEY GIVE YOU? TELL ’EM WHAT THEY GIVE YOU! They gave her $100 f***ing dollars. Donkey of the Day! They gave her $100 for giving back $300,000.”

However, Nelly is denying the claims, saying he didn’t lose any money and the bag didn’t belong to him. The “Over and Over” rapper commented under the viral video recalling the incident, saying:

“Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP. I didn’t lose shit idk what bag or who’s bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”

Aside from going viral, Nelly is also making major career moves and continuing to make history after two decades in the music industry. The “Hot In Herre” star is set to headline the 100th Champlain Valley Fair this year in August, just months after releasing his highly anticipated country-infused album entitled Heartland. Nelly also made history last year as the first rapper to headline CMT Crossroads alongside, Florida Georgia Line, who are also featured on the Heartland album. Not one to be outworked, the Grammy Award winning star also hit the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival back in September.

As for the $300K and the duffle bag, no word on who it actually belonged to.