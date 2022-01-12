NBA And Black Girl Ventures Are Looking For Young Black Entrepreneurs

Photo: Getty Images

Attention entrepreneurs and HBCU students! Here’s a partnership you should know about.

Black Girl Ventures, in partnership with the NBA, is seeking to invest in the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. Launched back in August, the BGV NextGen program is looking for 25 young entrepreneurs currently attending an HBCU to bring their business plan to life.

The program aims to “change the playing field for Black and Brown women-identifying founders while closing the generational wealth gap, strengthening families, and creating a more equitable society,” the website reads.

Those who are chosen will receive a $5,000 stipend, business resources, development training, a lifetime membership to the Black Girl Ventures Connect platform and more.

The application is open to HBCU students ages 18-24 of all or no genders. Applications close February 4, 2022.

The application is open to Black or brown full-time HBCU students of all or no genders between the ages of 18 and 24. Applicants should also have a business plan or idea and be able to commit to approximately three hours per week for eight weeks.

At the end of the eight weeks, participants will showcase their personal and business growth and seven of the women will go on to compete in BGV’s upcoming pitch competition where entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch to funders.

The deadline to submit your application is February 4, 2022. Selected candidates will be notified by February 16.

To apply, please click HERE.

