Ayesha Curry Addresses Rumors That She’s In An Open Relationship

Ayesha Curry is setting the record straight about her marriage.

On Monday (January 10) the cookbook author responded in the comment section of an Instagram post refuting claims that she and her husband NBA All-Star Steph Curry are in an open relationship.

The post featured Steph’s most recent GQ cover shoot, which she captioned, “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

Multiple people took to the comments to ask Ayesha about the status of her marriage and whether or not the couple –– who celebrated 10 years of marriage last year –– are in an open relationship.

Ayesha replied that the rumors are “ridiculous.”

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment that was caught by The Shade Room. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

The Curry’s met back in high school in North Carolina and celebrated a decade of marriage back in July with a backyard vow renewal ceremony officiated by their oldest daughter, Riley.

