SZA Debuts Hazy Visualizer To ‘I Hate U’ Starring LaKeith Stanfield

SZA is back with a brand new video, and this time around, she tapped LaKeith Stanfield as her leading man. In the Jack Begert directed visuals, LaKeith finds himself roaming around on a gloomy, dark beach as SZA sultry vocals playout in the background.

The shadowy visuals act as the follow up to the singer’s 2020 singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days”. Although SZA has given fans many hit records following the success of her 2017 debut album CTRL, fans have been pressuring the star to drop her sophomore project. While celebrating the success of CTRL still garnering success four years later, the “Garden” singer shared in January 2021 that the accolades have inspired her to finish up her second album.

Honestly this gave me the energy I needed to put a bow on the album .. so thank you. I JUS WANNA THANK YALL FOR F*****G W A RECORD SO HARD ITS BATTLING POP .. this means more than you THINK ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE !!!i love you BEYONNNDDD!! KEEP STREAMING GOOD DAYYSS”

It’s not just the fans waiting on the songstress to drop her next project. SZA herself has expressed that she’s ready and waiting to put out new music. In 2019, she even revealed that she had a few hit collaborations waiting on the backburner, including a track with Justin Timberlake, sharing:

“Yesterday, I was in the studio with Justin Timberlake. That was kind of nuts. We made a really cool song, and I couldn’t believe it. We’re on the same label I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday, and he was like, ‘I wanna work with you.’ I was like, ‘Why?’, and he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff,’ and we did, and it was really great.” 

Check out the ‘I Hate U’ visualizer above.

