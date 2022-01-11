Entertainment

Meagan Good Shares Candid Details About Her Life Amid Divorce

Meagan Good is taking time to focus on herself these days.

The star recently opened up about her life amid divorce from her husband of over nine-years, Devon Franklin. On Wednesday, the Harlem star stopped by The Real, and although she didn’t specifically mention her pending divorce, she did speak on the many changes and transitions she’s experienced on a personal level over the last few years. Meagan shared:

“It’s been amazing, like so many transitions. Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40. It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

The iconic actress also dished on her decision to stop drinking back in April and stopping to “take a beat” for herself, sharing:

“It was like, OK, I’m going to take a beat for myself. I stopped drinking back in April. I think end of August, I think it was? I wanted to just really focus on therapy and dive into some things that I experienced in the past that I haven’t spoken about publicly yet and one day I will whenever I feel god’s called me to it. But I was like, I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life.

Meagan’s sit down comes less than a month after she and her estranged husband announced they were splitting after being married for nearly a decade. The pair has since released a joint statement, saying:

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

Check out Meagan Good’s full interview on The Real above.

