Digital Daily

Joe Biden Extends Pause On Student Loan Payments

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday (December 22) that the pause on student loan repayments will be extended for an additional 90 days.

The president’s announcement comes just weeks before student loan borrowers were set to start paying back their loans following a COVID-19 pandemic-imposed pause.

In his remarks on student loans, Biden cited the continuing economic fallout of the pandemic from which millions are still recovering.

“Now, while our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever — with nearly 6 million jobs added this year, the fewest Americans filing for unemployment in more than 50 years, and overall unemployment at 4.2 percent — we know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said.

“Given these considerations, today my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery,” the president added, noting Vice President Kamala Harris‘ involvement on the issue.

Today, my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery.

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2021

Federal lawmakers have called on Biden to cancel debt for borrowers up to $50,000 each to ease Americans’ financial situations. The move, data has shown would bolster Black wealth by 40%.

Black student loan borrowers disproportionately carry higher amounts of debt, research shows. One study found that Black women carry upwards of 22% more in student loan debt than white women.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web