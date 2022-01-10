Jay-Z Breaks His Silence On Lil Mama Crashing His 2009 VMA Performance

Photo: Getty Images

It’s been over a decade since Lil Mama unwarrantedly crashed the stage during Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ “Empire State Of Mind” performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards — and Hov is finally speaking out and sharing his thoughts on the infamous moment. During a conversation on Twitter spaces with Rob Markman on Tuesday, Jay got candid about the performance, saying:

“Of course, of course [we forgive her]. C’mon. Don’t do that. That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages. She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited.” Really dope discussion with Alicia Keys…and JayZ is in the building 👇🏿 https://t.co/HRNeiqZCV8 — Teju (TJ) Adeshola (@TJay) December 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time this year that Lil Mama twelve year old mishap has come up in conversation. Alicia Keys, shared her version of what went down during a recent episode of Drink Champs, sharing:

“Basically, I remember absolutely nothing. I think I was so focused on performing. Because when you perform, it’s a lot. You gotta hit it. You gotta nail it. You gotta kill it. It has to be perfect. When I tell you, 100 percent, I was oblivious to the idea that next to him was another person, which kind of scared the shit out of me later when I figured it out.”

During his rare, candid Twitter convo, Hov also opened up about VERZUZ and why he’d never do one. He shared:

“No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me… You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

See what else Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and guests had to say in their full Twitter spaces convo above.