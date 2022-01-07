Three Other Cops Involved In George Floyd’s Murder To Stand Trial Soon

Photo: Getty Images

The three former Minneapolis officers who participated in the murder of George Floyd are set to stand trial later this month.

The federal trial of Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Kueng –– who each face federal civil rights charges in the May 25, 2020 killing of Floyd –– is scheduled to begin January 20, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The trial comes roughly nine months after Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury in Floyd’s murder in a state trial. Last month, the former cop pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights charges against him, bypassing this upcoming trial, and potentially extending his prison sentence.

As for the other three former officers, they each also face state charges in the killing –– that trial is set to begin in the spring, but the federal civil rights trial will come first. According to state’s evidence, Lane, Chauvin, and Kueng participated in pinning Floyd to the concrete during an arrest over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill, while Thao held bystanders back and prevented them from intervening in the fatal arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison for the state charges. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison term for his federal guilty plea.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.