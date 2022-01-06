Tristan Thompson Offers Khloe Kardashian An Apology Amid Paternity Test

Photo: Getty Images

Tristan Thompson has officially confirmed that fathered a child with Marlee Nichols, who sued Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related expenses. In a public statement confirming the news, the NBA star accepted full responsibility for his actions and apologized to Khloe Kardashian for causing her shame and heartache yet again in a public way. Tristan shared to his Instagram stories:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols & publicly apologizes to Khloè pic.twitter.com/8qOCyLalal — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 4, 2022

The Sacramento Kings star added:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The news comes just weeks after the 30-year old athlete denied having sex with Nichols in California — where she filed the paternity case, claiming that the “only” possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, which is his birthday when he was in Texas. However, in December, Nichols told E News that she “would have never gotten involved” with Thompson if she “thought he was in a relationship” — adding that she had agreed to meet him at a private party in Houston in March, and that this was one of “many nights” the two spent together.

The news also marks the third time Tristan has been exposed for cheating on Khloe Kardashian. Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom chimed in, sharing his thoughts on the incident:

“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world.”

Khloe has yet to respond to the apology.