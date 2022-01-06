The 2022 Golden Globes To Be Held Without An Audience Or Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

The next wave of the pandemic means the return of audience-less award shows.

According to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still take place on Sunday, however, the ceremony will be held with no audience and no red carpet. Only “select members and grantees” of the HFPA will be in the room under strict COVID protocols, as the winners are announced on January 9th at the Beverly Hilton. The HFPA shared in a statement:

“Because of the current pandemic surge, health and safety remain a top priority for the HFPA.

Guests will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a booster shot, as well as a negative PCR test taken within the last 48 hours to attend. The news comes just months after NBC announced that would not televise this year’s award show over the controversy surrounding the HFPA — regarding the lack of diversity in their membership. However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has since committed to “transformational change,” responding in a statement:

“Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization.”

The 2022 Golden Globes will “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program”, and feature remarks from Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, who will further discuss the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.

