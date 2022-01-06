Soulja Boy Reveals Why He’s Officially Done Rapping

Photo: Getty Images

Soulja Boy is the first self-proclaimed rapper to do a lot of things — but this time around, he’s joining the club of elite rappers and other artists who quit music to embark on a new journey in television and film. In an Instagram Live video, the “Make It Clap” rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, says he’s done with the rap beef and plans to expand his career in other ways. He shared:

“2022, my new TV show [is] coming out [on] January 21 [on] Revolt TV. Shout out to P. Diddy. Being Draco new TV show – January 21. 2022, we’re going into the year with all positive energy. I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothing. All I’m doing is TV shows and movies. I’m an actor now.”

The news comes after Soulja’s tumultuous and eventful year, chock full of beef with fellow hip hop artists, including Kanye West and the late Young Dolph. Draco’s beef with Dolph also got the “Crank That” removed from the Millennium Tour stop in St. Louis and Memphis. As for his debacle with Kanye, Soulja went on several social media rants, calling West out after being left off the star’s highly anticipated 10th studio album DONDA.

Ultimately, Kanye gave SB his props during his now infamous Drink Champs interview, calling Soulja one of the top 5 most influential rappers of all time for modern artists.

Being Draco is slated to premiere on January 21st, on Revolt.