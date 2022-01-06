Quavo Hit With Lawsuit After Allegedly Beating Up Limo Driver In Las Vegas

Photo: Getty Images

Quavo is being sued for allegedly assaulting a limo driver in Las Vegas. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the Migos star and his crew were upset because the driver left behind someone else from their group when he picked them up from a club to take them back to the Virgin hotel.

In the lawsuit, the unidentified driver says he tried to reason with Quavo and crew, but they began shouting at him before things escalated and they assaulted him —allegedly punching and kicking him in front of hotel staff and security, who the driver said did not try to intervene.

As a result of the alleged assault, the driver claims he suffered physical and mental pain and disfigurement. Quavo’s team has yet to respond to the allegations. However, the news comes nearly two years after the rapper was captured on video throwing punches at a Paris nightclub during Paris Fashion Week after security refused to let him inside. According to reports, Quavo ended up throwing punches at a staff member and a fellow partier inside the club.

A source shared about the 2020 incident,

“The party was insane, so many people. With all the craziness, the security didn’t recognize him at the door. [They] made him wait 10 minutes at the door like a nobody. Some other idiot was trying to stick to Quavo on the way out and Quavo punched him. [His security wasn’t with him], that’s why they got so close to him.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D2QY3roljs?feature=oembed]

Details on Quavo’s Las Vegas lawsuit are still developing…