Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Conspiracy Charges

Pooh Shiesty has plead guilty to firearm conspiracy charges stemming from an October 2020 altercation in Florida, where the rapper allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the buttocks while considering a purchase of sneakers and cannabis.

According to reports, thanks to the “Back In Blood” rapper’s plea, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges that could have resulted in a lifetime prison sentence. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis says that although Shiesty could face up to eight years behind bars following his plea, such an outcome is not guaranteed. The news comes just two months after the star’s defense lawyer shared:

“We’re entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case.”

The “Guard Up” rapper’s team fought hard during the case, asking that the presiding judge block prosecutors from bringing up Shiesty’s robbery case from when he was 11 and an assault case from when he was just 14. Prosecutors say that Shiesty’s past crimes present “opportunity, intent, knowledge, or absence of mistake.” But the rapper’s lawyer’s argued:

“These actions have no direct nexus to Lontrell Williams other than in speculation. The last incident occurs while Lontrell Williams is in custody.”

The news also comes after Pooh Shiesty shared with fans that he quit drugs and wants fans to stay connected, writing:

“My skin glowing since I been sober can’t go back to sipping lean. My mindset got different, I’m in prison before I’m sentenced they don’t even kno the life det I’m Living Dey trynna paint the pic of a menace… FreeTheBiggest.”

Details on Pooh Shiesty’s sentence are still developing….

