Two Black Women Accuse Restaurant Of Racism In Viral TikTok

A Japanese restaurant in Illinois went viral this week after two Black sisters say they were denied service by the eatery.

On Sunday (December 26) TikTok user @labellamonay posted a now-viral video of the incident that took place at the Nori Japan restaurant located in Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois.

In the video, the person filming says that her sister is actively trying to pay for the food, but the man behind the counter denies serving her because a Black customer didn’t pay for their food earlier that day.

“Cause she’s Black? ‘Cause another Black person took your food and didn’t pay, you’re not going to serve my sister?” the TikToker can be heard saying in the video.

“You can’t do that sir. That’s discrimination. You can’t tell her you’re not going to serve her, ’cause she’s Black because of what someone else did today,” she adds.

“You people no pay money,” the man replies.

“What does that have to do with us?” the TikToker asks back. “I don’t know what you’re talking about sir. We’re not affiliated with them.”

The man later says, “I don’t know. Same face.”

The comments under the were full of people calling out others choosing to defend the man.

“I’m half Asian and I’m sick of my people DEFENDING people like him just cuz he’s old and doesn’t speak English much. He’s a grown adult,” one of the comments read.

“So if a white person did the same he would stop serving them too?” another asked.

“What if he walked into a restaurant and they said ‘no Asians we had a bad experience with one so leave'” another person commented.

In a separate video, @labellamonay called out those defending the man, sharing a photo of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

