Mother Of Taylour Young Pleads For Help Following His Disappearance

Photo: Houston Police Department

A Texas mother is pleading for help seeking answers after not hearing from her 25-year-old son in weeks.

Taylour Young has not been seen or heard from since December 9. According to PEOPLE, Young was last seen in Houston at Capital One Bank on South Voss Road.

“Everybody is concerned,” Young’s mother, Tiffany Robinson told KPRC. “Everyone is looking for him and we just want him to come home safely.”

Using the Find My Phone app, Robinson said she found her son’s phone in some bushes near the bank where he was last seen.

“I know something happened, and I just feel like he is in danger,” Robinson said in an interview with KTRK. “It’s not like him to not call me, my sister, or anybody in our family.”

EMOTIONAL: Tiffany Robinson, the mother of Taylour Young, 25, is asking anyone with any information on her son’s whereabouts to contact police.

Taylour was last seen at the Capitol One Bank on S. Voss Rd Dec. 9th.#BringTaylourHome pic.twitter.com/6QrTAAg9gN

— Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) December 15, 2021

Houston Police confirmed they are continuing their search for Taylour who is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Billionaire Boy’s Club sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Surveillance footage from the Capital One Bank shows Young driving a silver 2019 Honda Civic.

Robinson said she has no idea why her son would be in that area of the city during lunchtime and that the family is trying to remain strong.

“I don’t have the option to be weak, because my son doesn’t know me to be weak,” Robinson said. “I have my moments where I break down and cry. I have my moments when I don’t want to get out of bed, but I can’t. That’s not how my child knows me.”

Today marks 20 days since Taylour Young went missing. Please spread his story/name/face everywhere, more exposure will increase the chances of finding him! Taylour Young is someone #BringTaylourHome pic.twitter.com/m4CvnDlTjH

— Tyesha (@tyesha_perez) December 29, 2021

Robinson started the social media hashtag #bringtaylourhome to bring more awareness to his disappearance. Cardi B reposted Taylour’s story, bringing more attention which Robinson thanked her for.

Anyone who has information about Taylour’s whereabouts, are being asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

