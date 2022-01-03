Atlanta has new mayor, Andre Dickens sworn in

Andre Dickens, was officially sworn in at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 as Atlanta’s 61st mayor.

The ceremony was held at Dickens’ alma mater, Georgia Tech.

Dickens was a City of Atlanta council member, businessman, nonprofit executive, engineer, speaker, deacon, father, and native Atlantan before winning the city’s top job. His career follows his passions and his impact follows his commitment.

The newest Atlanta City Council mayor is no novice to navigating the governmental potholes and complexities of the Atlanta political landscape. The idealistic politician has demonstrated a level of maturity and resolve rarely seen in the “young turk” leaders entering the public service arena.

As the Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Dickens was a vocal and legislative leader on public safety, transportation, workforce development, affordable housing, educational opportunities for Atlanta Public Schools students, youth engagement, and seasoned citizens programming.

The impassioned and dedicated civil servant is most noted for not shying away from the tough issues Atlantans face and embracing his loyal constituents with humanity and genuine concern for the needs of communities and seniors.

Dickens grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Mays High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s of public administration degree in Economic Development from Georgia State University.

During the swearing-in ceremony Dickens acknowledged the achievements of his predecessors.

“I believe, as they believed, that, together, there is nothing that we can’t accomplish – starting with redeeming the soul of Atlanta,” Dickens said. “Our true opponents are not some political competitor or some neighbor we disagree with. No! Our opponents are poverty, fear, inequality, violence, hopelessness and homelessness. Each mayor had their burden–mine is to bring us together in a safe, clean, thriving city and to restore our sense of community.”