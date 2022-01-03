According to CNN,

dollars per hour –– set to go into effect Saturday (January 1).

In Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Ohio, Maine, Minnesota, South Dakota, Washington and Vermont, the wage increases are the result of ballot initiatives, state-approved legislation, and other state-level mandates going into effect. These states also have an automatic wage cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation.

Voters in Missouri, Virginia –– which has the largest increase of $1.50 per hour –– Michigan and New Mexico are staying on track with their goal to increase minimum wage to $12 an hour.

For workers in Connecticut, Florida, Oregon and Nevada, minimum wage increases are set to go into effect later this year.

To see a full list of the 21 states increasing minimum wage in 2022 and the wage increase amounts, please click HERE.

