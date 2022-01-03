In Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Ohio, Maine, Minnesota, South Dakota, Washington and Vermont, the wage increases are the result of ballot initiatives, state-approved legislation, and other state-level mandates going into effect. These states also have an automatic wage cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation.
Voters in Missouri, Virginia –– which has the largest increase of $1.50 per hour –– Michigan and New Mexico are staying on track with their goal to increase minimum wage to $12 an hour.
For workers in Connecticut, Florida, Oregon and Nevada, minimum wage increases are set to go into effect later this year.
To see a full list of the 21 states increasing minimum wage in 2022 and the wage increase amounts, please click HERE.
