These Are The 21 States Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly two dozen states are set to bring in the New Year with minimum wage increases for millions of workers.

According to CNN, at least 21 states are bumping up pay rates –– some by cents, others by dollars per hour –– set to go into effect Saturday (January 1).

New York is among the states increasing pay, and has plans to implement the scheduled raises on Friday (December 31) to stay on track with reaching $15 per hour minimum wage rate in the coming years. California, Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey are doing the same.

In Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Ohio, Maine, Minnesota, South Dakota, Washington and Vermont, the wage increases are the result of ballot initiatives, state-approved legislation, and other state-level mandates going into effect. These states also have an automatic wage cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation.

Voters in Missouri, Virginia –– which has the largest increase of $1.50 per hour –– Michigan and New Mexico are staying on track with their goal to increase minimum wage to $12 an hour.

For workers in Connecticut, Florida, Oregon and Nevada, minimum wage increases are set to go into effect later this year.

To see a full list of the states and the wage increase amounts, please click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.