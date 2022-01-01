National News

These Are The 21 States Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Nearly two dozen states are set to bring in the New Year with minimum wage increases for millions of workers.

According to CNN, at least 21 states are bumping up pay rates –– some by cents, others by dollars per hour –– set to go into effect Saturday (January 1).

New York is among the states increasing pay, and has plans to implement the scheduled raises on Friday (December 31) to stay on track with reaching $15 per hour minimum wage rate in the coming years. California, Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey are doing the same.

In Arizona, Colorado, Montana, Ohio, Maine, Minnesota, South Dakota, Washington and Vermont, the wage increases are the result of ballot initiatives, state-approved legislation, and other state-level mandates going into effect. These states also have an automatic wage cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation.

Voters in Missouri, Virginia –– which has the largest increase of $1.50 per hour –– Michigan and New Mexico are staying on track with their goal to increase minimum wage to $12 an hour.

For workers in Connecticut, Florida, Oregon and Nevada, minimum wage increases are set to go into effect later this year.

To see a full list of the states and the wage increase amounts, please click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web