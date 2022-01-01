Entertainment

In Memoriam: Black Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television, and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year.

Our condolences to their loved ones.

Hank Aaron (February 5, 1934 – January 22, 2021)

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Hank Aaron Holding Bat
Photo: Getty Images

The MLB legends died of natural causes. He was 83.

Cicely Tyson (Dec 19, 1924 – Jan 28, 2021)

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 10
Photo: Getty Images

According to the award-winning actress’ longtime manager, “Tyson died peacefully in her sleep”. She was 96.

Reggie Warren (Death: March 14)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Grown Folks Music® (@grownfolksmusic)

Known as one of the original five members of the R&B group TROOP, Warren died in March after being hospitalized following an undisclosed condition. He was 52.

DMX (Dec 18, 1970 – Apr 09, 2021)

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images

The hip-hop legend died after suffering an overdose. He was 50.

Black Rob (July 12, 1969 – April 17, 2021)

Photo: Getty Images

The Bad Boy rapper died in April after battling kidney failure. He was 51.

Samuel E. Wright (Nov 20, 1946 – May 24, 2021)

Samuel Wright arriving for the Tony Award at Radio City Mus
Photo: Getty Images

The actor and singer died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 74.

Suzzanne Douglas (April 12, 1957 – July 06, 2021)

Premiere Of Lifetime's
Photo: Getty Images

The “Parenthood” actress died after a battle with cancer. She was 64.

Charlie Robinson (November 9th, 1945 – July 11, 2021)

The 2006 LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards
Photo: Getty Images

The actor’s death was listed as “a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.” He was 75.

Biz Markie (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021)

#TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed and Mastercard with Slick Rick, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, and Ghostface Killah with Raekwon
Photo: Getty Images

The hip hop legend died due to complications from type 2 diabetes. He was 57.

Gregg Leakes (August 18, 1954 – Sep 1, 2021)

Celebration For A Cure
Photo: Getty Images

The reality star and businessman died after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

Michael K. Williams (November 22, 1966 – September 6, 2021)

Celebrities Get Ready For The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Getty Images

The Emmy Award-winning actor died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 54.

Colin Powell (April 5, 1937 – October 18, 2021)

Portrait of Colin Powell
Photo: Getty Images

The first Black American secretary of state died after complications of Covid-19, his family said in a statement

Virgil Abloh (September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021)

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 : Day One
Photo: Getty Images

The trailblazing designer and DJ died after a secret two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

Demaryius Thomas (December 25, 1987 – December 9, 2021)

Denver Broncos Super Bowl XLVIII Media Availability
Photo: Getty Images

The retired NFL star was found dead in his shower. His family believes he may have died from a seizure.

bell hooks (September 25, 1952 – December 15, 2021)

bell hooks
Photo: Getty Images

The trailblazing feminist and social critic died from kidney failure at her home in Berea, Kentucky.

