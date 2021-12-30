Travis Scott Could Return To The Stage Next Year Following Astroworld Saga

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott has taken some time off from performing following his tragic Astroworld Festival that left ten dead and nearly 300 people injured. However, fans are now speculating that the star could return to hit the stage at next year’s Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

After the Rolling Loud announced early bird pre-sale tickets for the Miami leg of the show on Monday, one of the tweets seemingly foreshadowed that Scott could potentially make his return to the stage during the show. The tweet read:

“This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process. Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know.” This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 27, 2021 Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know…😈— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 27, 2021

Fans quickly responded to tweets with their speculations that the Houston rapper would be performing during the upcoming Miami show, which is set to take place July 22 – July 24. One Reddit user responded:

“Rolling Loud] tweeted the 🌵 when Kanye preformed praised god and then liked a bunch of quote tweets about Trav so it’s 100% possible. Plus they probably already pay a ton of insurance just with companies being prejudiced about booking hip hop acts. So I can see him being there.”

Aside from Rolling Loud Miami speculations, Travis’ return to the stage is slim these days, after lawyers suggest that booking the star for any event is a risk not many promoters will be willing to take. Earlier this month, Scott spoke out about the incident for the first time with Charlamagne Tha God, just days after he denied liability for Astroworld deaths and requested the dismissal of one of the many lawsuits filed against him.

No word on whether or not he’ll officially be hitting the stage at Rolling Loud Miami 2022.