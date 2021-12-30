South Fulton County Tag Office Closed Due to Safety Protocol

South Fulton County Tag Office Closed Due to Safety Protocols

Customers advised to visit tag kiosks and other tag office locations

ATLANTA – To ensure the safety of both customers and staff, the Fulton County tag office in the South Fulton Government Center at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349 is closed due to COVID health and safety protocols until further notice. Those customers are advised to visit the other Tax Commissioner locations and kiosks at local Kroger stores. For more information on those locations visit https://fultoncountyga.gov/property-and-vehicles/vehicles/vehicle-tags.

Tag offices close today at 3 p.m. and all Fulton County Tag Offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions after that closing hours due to previously scheduled system upgrades. All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services and Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable after 3 p.m. today.

Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at the remaining county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. Property tax and other non-motor vehicle transactions will be available at tag offices until 4:30 p.m. Please note that Fulton County will be closed on Monday, January 3, 2021 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

For more Fulton County news, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter #OneFulton at https://goo.gl/Nb1L84. You can also visit Fulton County’s website at www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.