In this episode, Grammy Award-winning and Platinum Record producer Zaytoven explains how he managed to attain so much commercial success without having any aspirations to pursue a professional career in entertainment. The Trap Music pioneer (Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Usher) also talks about his debut album Trap Holizay, and how he was selected to provide music for Sony’s 2018 feature film makeover of ‘Superfly.’

