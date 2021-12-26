House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn Tests Positive For Covid

Photo: Getty Images

Jim Clyburn has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday (December 22), the House Majority Whip, who is fully vaccinated with a booster, announced his positive test result in a statement, sharing that he is asymptomatic and “feeling well.”

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic,” Clyburn said. “No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death.”

Clyburn was with President Joe Biden on Friday (December 17) when Biden traveled to South Carolina to speak to graduates of South Carolina State University — Clyburn’s alma mater, NBC News reported. Clyburn said he tested negative on Thursday (December 16) before Biden’s visit. However, when he was tested again on Sunday (December 19), as a precaution before his granddaughter’s wedding, the results were inconclusive. Out of an abundance of caution, Clyburn said he went into quarantine and had another test on Monday (December 20).

“It has taken more than 56 hours to receive the results, which have come back positive,” Clyburn said. “I remain in quarantine, as I have since Sunday, and I will continue to follow CDC recommendations until I know it is safe to resume my regular activities.”

He continued. “It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus. We all must do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy.”

