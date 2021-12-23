Man Accused Of Killing Texas Rapper On Atlanta Highway Arrested At Airport

Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

The man accused of gunning down Texas rapper Chucky Trill on an Atlanta highway back in March is now in police custody.

Atlanta police officers, with the assistance of US Marshals arrested James Edward Thomas at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday (December 22) as he was exiting an airplane.

Thomas was wanted by the Gwinnett County Police Department in the March 5 shooting death of Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege.

Police believe it was Thomas who, more than nine months ago, pulled up to Detiege’s car around 3 a.m. on Interstate-85 and opened fire. Detiege, 33, was transported to the hospital where he died.

Thomas faces multiple charges, including malice murder and four counts of aggravated assault, WSB-TV reported. From the airport, Thomas was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Detiege’s death is just one of several dozen that have taken place on Atlanta’s highways this year alone.

The rising rapper was working on new music, his manager said at the time of his death. Chucky Trill released Music for the Soul in 2018 and is the son of the rapper D of Trinity Garden Cartel –– a 90s rap group on the iconic Houston-based label, Rap-A-Lot Records.

