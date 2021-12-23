Beyonce’s Babies Bless Grandma Tina Knowles With An Adorable New Theme Song

Photo: Getty Images

Tina Knowles is fortunate to have given birth to two of the most talented stars on the planet with Beyonce and Solange. Now a grandmother of four, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson can use her grandbabies for all her creative needs. The 67-year old did just that for her brand new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina, recruiting her four grandkids — Solange’s son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce’s children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 — to kick off the theme song for her upcoming show.

In a preview clip of the series, which includes guest appearances by Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Tiffany Haddish, mama Tina’s grandbabies kick off the theme song, shoutin: “Let’s talk about it, grandma!”

Beyonce herself then chimes in on the song, singing:

“Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

A grateful Tina Knowles took to social media to thank her squad for blessing her with such an intro, with a sweet message, writing:

“Thank you to my baby@beyonceand my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch? I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode! I am asking everyone that follows me to re-post this video and to help me get the word out about these interviews. So you can enjoy watching these heart to heart talks and Sometimes they show a more serious side of my guest, we talk about their families and how they grew up and it is a very beautiful way to celebrate the talent of all of these super talented People .”

Catch Talks With Mama Tina premiering on Facebook Watch starting Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.