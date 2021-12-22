Nick Cannon Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With Christmas Themed Bash

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon‘s daughter, Powerful Queen, turns one — and the talk show host was right there, along with Queen’s mother, Brittany Bell, to celebrate the milestone birthday. Bell took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse of Queen’s holiday themed birthday celebration, equipped with faux snow and a jolly, Black Santa Claus. The mom of two posted to her Instagram stories:

“We made it snow in LA.”

Awww Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell celebrated their baby girl Powerful Queen Cannon’s first birthday with their loved ones!! pic.twitter.com/LIJa6ck3Ky — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 21, 2021

Titus L. Hopper, also known as Titus Santa, shared a few beautiful moments from the festive birthday, alongside Nick and Brittany. In a sweet message, Hop shared:

“Our vision and mission is simple. Our vision is to#CatalyzeAMillionSmiles. Our mission is to add value and holiday cheer to client’s holiday events!!! We are in awe of all that our God is doing!! @missbbelland@NickCannonthank you for booking@HopTheBlackSanta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titus L Hopper (@hoptheblacksanta)

The celebration comes just weeks after a somber Nick announced the passing of his five-month old son Zen, who died from a brain tumor earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

The father of seven seems to always find to manage his demanding career and his duties as a father. On Tuesday, Nick shared that his ten-year old daughter Monroe with Mariah Carey helped him tremendously in coping with the sudden loss of Zen. He told The father of seven seems to have found the balance between his busy career and his duties as a dad. Nick recently shared that his daughter Monroe, with Mariah Carey, is the one that helped him cope with the loss of baby Zen. He told People:

“My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist. She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it’s all out of love. She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Check out more precious moments from Powerful Queen’s birthday here.