Under The Tree: Seven Black-Owned Businesses Offering Dope Gifts

It may be hard to believe, but the year of 2020 is finally coming to an end. With the New Year around the corner, shoppers across the map are scrambling to online stores and pop-up shops to find unique and thoughtful gifts for the holiday season. Not to mention, many shoppers also have to pick out the perfect present for those fast-approaching December birthdays as well. Luckily, we’re here to help. While the holiday season kicks into full-swing, we’ve put together a quick list of Black-owned businesses offering stylish, unique gifts for your friends and family. Not to mention, you may also want to grab a little something for your help.

MIZIZI

Website: MIZIZIShop.com

“MIZIZI, meaning “roots” in Swahili, is the official streetwear brand for the African Diaspora. Founded in 2015 and inspired by various cultures revolving around our heritage, our limited, exclusive collections have always been designed with our values in mind: connection and representation.”

-MIZIZI

Served Fresh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ServedFresh™ (@servedfresh)

Website: RefreshedCollection.com

“Fueled by the passion to raise awareness about social and pop-cultural topics, ServedFresh bakes keen wit, satire and polished design into a clothing brand with purpose.”

-Served Fresh

Colorfull Plates

You got to risk it if you want the biscuit, get your biscuits plated on your favorite character plates! 10″ plate, BPA-Free, Non-Toxic, Scratch, and Impact Resistant. Buy at https://t.co/vrIm5cCyQa, 10% of each plate sold will be donated to the U.S. Hunger Relief Organization. pic.twitter.com/fKvTFrtUzr — Colorfull Plates (@PlatesColorfull) March 6, 2018

Website: ColorfullPlates.com

“Colorfull Plates is a thoughtfully designed children’s tableware company with diverse characters that portray children seeing themselves doing things they imagine. Let your children fly through the stars with carrots, and conquer the world with their favorite meals.”

-Colorfull Plates

Jungalow

The shoes are from the @thejungalow keds collab 💕 https://t.co/sutlA9ay0P — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) August 22, 2020

Website: Jungalow.com

“Jungalow® started as a design blog in Justina Blakeney’s tiny, plant-filled living room back in 2009 and has since grown into a lifestyle brand and the go-to source for jungalicious design goods and inspiration. Our shop features signature Justina Blakeney Home® and Jungalow® collections designed in our Los Angeles studio as well as a curated ensemble of creative, colorful, modern goods from around the globe. We are also proud to offer an exclusive, rotating selection of high quality, limited edition art prints from an international group of female artists. ”

-Jungalow

LEILA + MAE

Sneak Peek 😉. We have a gut feeling these hoops will be a staple, what y’all think?! 🤍💥 pic.twitter.com/DKtuZgezWA — LELIA+MAE (@lelia_mae) October 4, 2020

Website: LeliaMae.com

“LELIA+MAE (Lee-luh Mae) Is founded out of pure adoration for women, especially black women and black culture. We decided to curate unique, affordable, long-lasting jewelry that uplift + provide confidence in every woman to go about their daily hustle.”

-LEILA+MAE

Global Village Foods

Website: GlobalVillageCuisine.com

“Damaris grew up in Kenya where simple fresh ingredients and rich aromatic spices created vibrant traditional dishes for family gatherings and communal celebrations. A world away, Mel from Memphis cherished Sunday dinners with three generations of family around a table full of bold, soulful Southern fare. The two met in Kenya and settled in Vermont, a state well known for its slow food movement and strong community. Out of local food festivals, farmers markets, and a restaurant, they built up an enthusiastic following for African inspired foods. Blessed with a child who had severe food allergies, they realized how challenging it was to find flavorful, nutritious, good food options. They believed everyone deserved to have a great tasting meal that fit their needs, and so they re-imagined traditional African favorites as allergy-friendly, vegan and gluten-free meal options. They created Global Village Cuisine to share the warmth and comfort of fresh-made dishes with the ease and convenience of ‘Ready-to-Eat’ frozen meals.”

-Global Village Foods

Glory Skincare

“This year’s ultimate stocking stuffer is the lip duo that will leave anyone’s lips moisturized and camera-ready.” (via @Coveteur) https://t.co/5QhKHM8vif #beautyinhue pic.twitter.com/zKK73npudJ — Glory Skincare (@glory_skincare) December 18, 2020

Website: GlorySkincare.com

“Our products are formulated with natural ingredients and without the Toxic 20— the twenty most questionable and harmful ingredients commonly used in skincare. To ensure that every product actually works on everyone, we test our formulas on a wide range of skin tones and types. We believe that skincare should be created based on what you really want, not what some marketing exec decides for you. That’s why we turn to our community for guidance on everything we make. Your thoughts, your needs, and your desires are the driving force behind our brand.”

-Glory Skincare

Photo Credit: Getty Images