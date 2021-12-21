Trump Sues NY’s First Black Attorney General To Stop Probe Into His Company

Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump has launched a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to stall her investigation into his family’s real estate business.

According to multiple reports, Trump filed the lawsuit Monday (December 20) in upstate New York as James’ more than two-year investigation closes in on the former president. In the lawsuit, Trump accuses James of retaliating against him as a political opponent, The New York Times reported.

For years, James –– who took office in 2018 –– has looked into whether Trump committed fraud by misrepresenting the value of his real estate holdings to banks and on tax documents. Trump’s lawyers asked the court to stop James’ investigation because it is infringing upon his constitutional rights.

In response to the lawsuit against her James replied, “No one is above the law.”

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into his business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation,” James said.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” she said. “Not even someone with the name Trump.

