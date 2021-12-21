Digital Daily

Trump Sues NY’s First Black Attorney General To Stop Probe Into His Company

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump has launched a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James to stall her investigation into his family’s real estate business.

According to multiple reports, Trump filed the lawsuit Monday (December 20) in upstate New York as James’ more than two-year investigation closes in on the former president. In the lawsuit, Trump accuses James of retaliating against him as a political opponent, The New York Times reported.

For years, James –– who took office in 2018 –– has looked into whether Trump committed fraud by misrepresenting the value of his real estate holdings to banks and on tax documents. Trump’s lawyers asked the court to stop James’ investigation because it is infringing upon his constitutional rights.

In response to the lawsuit against her James replied, “No one is above the law.”

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into his business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation,” James said.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” she said. “Not even someone with the name Trump.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web