18 Black Holiday Movies To Make The Season Brighter

The holiday season means it’s time for holiday movies! Colder weather and shorter days make for awesome movie nights. And who doesn’t love a good plot about the chaos and magic of the holiday season? Family, love, drama, sparkle, and snow, holiday films have it all!

Black people celebrating the winter holiday season is something that can warm any heart. Seeing ourselves represented on screen for this celebratory time of year is important as ever.

Here’s a list of our favorite Black holiday films for your winter movie nights. Grab some popcorn, a blanket if you want, and enjoy the magic of the season.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMiicN9p8a8?feature=oembed]

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnYi3AB-MYw?feature=oembed]

This Christmas (2007)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V0q_lhEa8Q?feature=oembed]

Black Nativity (2013)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfhupIQ1JnE?feature=oembed]

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Z0Jilwme-E?feature=oembed]

A Dream For Christmas (1973)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBE8enaxSeA?feature=oembed]

The Snowy Day (2016)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EpJP1ywQIw?feature=oembed]

Marry Me For Christmas (2013)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q10yp5MllS8?feature=oembed]

A Diva’s Christmas Carol (2000)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA1ePIWaM4w?feature=oembed]

Miss Me This Christmas (2017)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nzsa7TtgQaw?feature=oembed]

The Holiday Calendar (2018)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km7gv28_uX0?feature=oembed]

Jingle Jangle (2020)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYPUYVgwLWY?feature=oembed]

The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTF91IzUOKs?feature=oembed]

Friday After Next (2002)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YS2urwg3CeI?feature=oembed]

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6iNiJivOOQ?feature=oembed]

Almost Christmas (2016)