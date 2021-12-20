Digital Daily

Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Bassist For The Roots, Dies At 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, former longtime bassist for the legendary hip-hop band The Roots has passed away at the age of 62, the group said Thursday (December 16).

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the “You Got Me” band wrote in a statement on its official Twitter account.

“May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you,” the Philadelphia-based group’s post continued, adding, “Rest in Melody Hub.”

Hubbard died Thursday after battling blood cancer for years, his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. The musician was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2007 and had been in remission until last month, she said.

Hubbard recorded seven albums with The Roots, including their 1993 debut, Organix. He exited in 2007 following his cancer diagnosis.

Hubbard’s death comes after fellow founding Roots member Malik Abdul Basit, known as Malik B., died in July 2020 at the age of 47.

The group said at the time the world “lost one of the most gifted MCs of all time.”

