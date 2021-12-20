Drakeo The Ruler Dead After Being Stabbed Backstage At LA Concert

Photo: Getty Images

Drakeo the Ruler has reportedly died after being stabbed Saturday night (December 18) during a music festival in his native LA.

According to reports, the “Betchua” rapper was attacked backstage around 8:30 p.m. by a group of men while performing at the Once Upon A Time Festival in Exposition Park. Some reports state that a fight broke out and the 28-year-old rapper was stabbed in the neck during the altercation, though police are still investigating the incident.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where they reportedly transported Drakeo, who’s real name is Darrell Caldwell, to a local hospital. Multiple outlets confirmed the rapper’s died after succumbing to the wounds he suffered during the fight.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the identity of the person stabbed at the concert as being Drakeo the Ruler.

LAPD confirmed on Twitter that there had been a fight at the concert and that the event would end early. The official Once Upon A Time social media account also confirmed the event would be concluding immediately following the fatal altercation.

Drakeo the Ruler was one of dozens of performers on the bill of the festival including several LA legends such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, and YG; 50 Cent was also set to perform at the festival.

According to reports, Snoop canceled his set before the rest of the show was halted.

