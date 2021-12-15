Judge Caught Yelling Racial Slurs In Viral Video, Blames Medication

Photo: Getty Images

Home video exposed a Louisiana judge’s at-home racial slur use, now she’s saying she was sedated while it was all being caught on tape.

According to reports, the incident all stemmed from an alleged attempted burglary at the home Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet early Saturday morning (December 11). Footage of the suspected thief was caught on home security cameras, and members of the Odinet family gathered to rewatch and narrate it over the weekend.

None of the people in the recording of the family’s gathering video can be seen, but multiple people are heard casually using racial slurs.

“And mom’s yelling n***a, n***a” says one person in the now-viral video of the family’s gathering. Another person responds saying, “We have a n***a. It’s a n***a, like a roach.”

“Lost his wallet,” another voice says. “That’s my phone where it fell out,” someone else adds. “Going to get the gun,” another chimes in. “The dude had a phone on him,” some says. “I should have taken his phone from him, that f––g a**hole.”Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet calling a Black man NIGGER and ROACH. What chance does a Black person has in her court? Clearly someone in her own home is tired of her racism. pic.twitter.com/Fq8teeVBVo— ba4hire (@ba4hire) December 14, 2021

Lafayette Police confirmed the attempted robbery took place around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A 59-year-old Black male was arrested and charged in connection.

Odinet says the incident “shook her to her core” has left her unable to sleep and that when the racial slurs were recorded she had taken a sedative.

“I have zero recollection of video and the disturbing language used during it,” she wrote in a text message to The Current, who first reported the video.

“Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”

Police said the man arrested for the crime was unarmed.

Multiple local officials have released statements expressing concern about the language coming out of the judge’s home. Some calling for her to be held accountable.

“I’m sure that people of color will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly and equally when they have to stand for judgment before Judge Odinet,” Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas, said in a statement.

“This type of language cannot be accepted or tolerated by anyone, especially those who serve as leaders in our city.”

Odinet was elected city judge last year and is married to Lafayette City Coroner Dr. Kenneth Odinet.

