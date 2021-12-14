Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Appeals Termination From Police Department

Photo: Getty Images

The Louisville detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Breonna Taylor is appealing his termination from the police department.

Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January for use of deadly force after he fired 16 rounds into Taylor’s home March 13, 2020. Cosgrove also failed to turn on his body camera during the botched raid, according to a copy of his termination paperwork obtained by CNN.

Cosgrove is headed back to hearings over his termination this week, after attending the first part of the hearings in November. The proceedings are scheduled to start Monday (December 13) and end Wednesday (December 15).

In September 2020, a fundraiser on the “Christian crowdfunding site” GiveSendGo for Cosgrove’s retirement was uncovered.

“Myles’ reputation has been completely dismantled and the psychological trauma is something that he will have to cope with for the rest of his life,” the fundraiser’s page reads. On Sunday (December 12) the page showed a total of $75,000 raised.

Detective Joshua Jaynes was also terminated in January, a move that the Louisville police union said was “unjustified.”

“There is certainly no evidence in this case that policies and procedures of the LMPD were violated to the extent that warranted termination,” the River City Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement at the time. “Interim Chief (Yvette) Gentry not only made the wrong decision, but also sent an ominous message to every sworn officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ruled Cosgrove’s shots were justified since Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at the officers first. Walker has maintained that he thought the officers were burglars trying to enter the home.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.