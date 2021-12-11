Drake and Kanye West: Best Behind The Scenes Moments From Larry Hoover Show

Photo: Getty Images

Drake and Kanye West had one of the biggest night’s in hip hop history on Thursday, performing several of their greatest hits, back to back for over 200 million homes to see. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert was held at the Los Angeles Colosseum and streamed via Amazon Prime, and select IMAX theaters. Yeezy and Drizzy had a Verzuz of their own during the epic showdown, going back and forth with many of their heaviest and highest charting hits.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lh1zLnhU3LE?feature=oembed]

But some of the most epic moments from the show took place behind the scenes. Many fans were happy to see a happy Drake watching Kanye perform his hit 2010 record “Find Your Love”, which Ye co-produced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

When it was his turn to take the stage, Drake shared with the crowd:

“I appreciate Kanye for letting me do this. It’s important for us to make this happen. Being on stage with one of the most iconic artists with one of the iconic catalogs performing it here tonight is crazy.”

Another behind the scenes moment that viewers couldn’t get enough of was Kanye and Beanie Siegel dancing along backstage as Drake performed “Knife Talk” from his critically acclaimed album Certified Lover Boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

North West rapping along to her dad’s lyrics was yet another classic moment from the legendary night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Russel Simmons proving to his daughter Aoki that he knows Tyler The Creator… priceless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Drake and Kanye West’s reunion show was nothing short of legendary for the hip hop community. So much so that fans are requesting for the music giants to go embark on a tour together.

A DRAKE & KANYE tour would no doubt be the biggest music event of all time — Joey (@cleanupcrw) December 10, 2021

me after Kanye and Drake releases their tour dates.. pic.twitter.com/FowFs4B8gQ — Ejiro LoviYart 🦅 (@pabloegobosslj1) December 10, 2021

Check out more iconic moments from one of hip hop’s biggest night’s below.